Trap season begins

Grangeville Gun Club saw one 25 score last Sunday, Jan. 12, which was the first day of the 2020 10-week shoot. Ken Slabach (pictured) told the Free Press it was a nice day for shooting, despite thick clothes that he said didn’t help his accuracy. Grangeville stands 12th in the 23-team league.

Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

Grangeville Gun Club

Six Week League Shoot

Week One (May 12)

J&E Excavation 221

Columbia Grain 220

Quality Heating 212

Old Farts 209

Pape Machinery 207

Baker Truck 206

Idaho Veterans Center 196

Whitebirders 194

Has Beens 194

Hometown Auto 189

Gunpowder & Lace 187

Camas Body 185

FNRA 164

