Grangeville Gun Club
Six Week League Shoot
Week One (May 12)
J&E Excavation 221
Columbia Grain 220
Quality Heating 212
Old Farts 209
Pape Machinery 207
Baker Truck 206
Idaho Veterans Center 196
Whitebirders 194
Has Beens 194
Hometown Auto 189
Gunpowder & Lace 187
Camas Body 185
FNRA 164
