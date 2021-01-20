Camas Prairie Trapshooting Association
10-Week Shoot (Week 2, Jan. 17)
Teams: 1, Wenatchee 150.00; 2, Boise 150.00; 3, Wallace/Kellogg 150.00; 4, St. Maries 149.00; 5, Weiser 149.00. Locals: 6, Nezperce 149.00; 7, Grangeville 147.90; 9, Cottonwood 147.00; 23, Kamiah 136.00.
Grangeville (44 shooters): Singles: AA: 25: Pepper Harman, Brad Baker, Brett Hausladen, Brian Lorentz, 24: Josh Brandsford, Tim Schumacher. A: 24: Bambi Baker, Steve Havel, 23: Ken Slabach, Roy Hill, Ralph Kaschmitter. B: 24: Andy Abbott, 23: Jillian Hausladen, Wendell Thomas. C: 22: Gianna Skovajsa, 21: Taylor Brandsford. D: 22: Shannon Hill, 18: Kimberly Kaschmitter.
Handicap: Short: 25: Brett Hausladen, 24: Shelia Davenport. Mid: 24: Tom Felkel, Tim Schumacher, 23: Brad Baker, Josh Bransford, Long: 23: Ken Slabach, 21: Pepper Harman.
Doubles: A: 46: Pepper Harman, 43: Josh Bransford. B: 44: Rod Behler. 42: Logan Schumacher. C: 38: Shelia Davenport. 30: Darrel Howard.
Continentals: 20: Tom Felkel. 19: Brian Lorentz.
Cottonwood (62 shooters): 25: Derek Schaeffer, Shane Poxleitner. 24: Lowell Mader, Clint Reiner, Ryan Mader, Jake Wimer, Kyle Holthaus, Dave Swearinger. 23: Scott Jungert, Darrel Uhlorn, Paul Forsman, Jean Spencer, Brian Gehring, Chase Nuxoll, Logan Wimer.
