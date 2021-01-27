Camas Prairie Trapshooting Association
10-Week Shoot (Week 3, Jan. 26)
Teams: 1, Boise 225.00; 2, Wallace/Kellogg 225.00; 3, Wenatchee 224.00; 4, Nezperce 224.00; 5, Weiser 223.00. Locals: 6, Grangeville 222.90; 8, Cottonwood 221.50; 11, Winchester 219.50; 22, Kamiah 207.00. White Bird: no scores.
Grangeville (38 shooters): Singles: AA: 25: Pepper Harman, Brad Baker, Brian Lorentz, Josh Bransford, 24: Mark Baune, Brett Hausladen, Tom Felkel. A: 25: John Vrieling, Mike Lerandeau, 24: Jan Brannan, Dave Crousser, Jeff Farris. Darrell Howard, Ralph Kaschmitter, Jim McMahon, Daryl Mullinix. B: 25: Matt Prewitt, 24: Wendell Thomas. C: 23: Gianna Skovajsa, 16: Jack Bransford. D: 19: Shannon Hill.
Handicap: Short: 24: Bob Abbott, Jan Brannan, Dave Crousser, Shelia Davenport, Daryl Mullinix, 23: Darrell Howard. Mid: 23: Logan Schumacher, 22: Bambi Baker, Roy Hill. Long: 22: Pepper Harman. 21: Wendell Thomas.
Doubles: A: 50: Pepper Harman, 47: Brian Lorentz. B: 45: Rod Behler, 41: Logan Schumacher. C: 42: Darrel Howard, 34: Shelia Davenport.
Continentals: 24 Josh Bransford, 22: Darrell Howard.
Cottonwood (59 shooters): 25: Clint Riener, Jake Wimer, Clay Robinson, Bob Lustig, William Goeckner. 24: Scott Jungert, Lowell Mader, Darrel Uhlorn, Jean Spencer, Logan Wimer. High School: 24: Logan Wimer. 22: Connor Forsman, Ben Gehring. 20: Tristan Mader, Lane Mader, Eli Goeckner, Ty Goeckner.
