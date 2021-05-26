Grangeville Gun Club
Spring Shoot (Week 2, May 18)
Teams: 1, Fred’s Body Shop 456; 2, Quality Heating 426; 3, J&E Excavation 414; 4, Thee Old Farts 412; 5, Brute Steel 410; 6, Gunpowder & Lace 401; 7, Coach’s Family Sports Bar 400; 8, Baker Truck 398; 9, Motley Crew 390; 10, Idaho County Veterans Center 388; 11, Blasting B’s 350; 12, Hometown Auto 345.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.