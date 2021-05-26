Grangeville Gun Club

Spring Shoot (Week 2, May 18)

Teams: 1, Fred’s Body Shop 456; 2, Quality Heating 426; 3, J&E Excavation 414; 4, Thee Old Farts 412; 5, Brute Steel 410; 6, Gunpowder & Lace 401; 7, Coach’s Family Sports Bar 400; 8, Baker Truck 398; 9, Motley Crew 390; 10, Idaho County Veterans Center 388; 11, Blasting B’s 350; 12, Hometown Auto 345.

