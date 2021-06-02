Grangeville Gun Club

Spring Shoot Week 3 (May 25)

Teams: 1, Fred’s Body Shop 674; 2, J&E Excavation 631; 3, Quality Heating 624; 4, Brute Steel 622; 5, Gunpowder & Lace 617; 6, Thee Old Farts 610; 7, Coach’s Family Sports Bar 595; 8t, Motley Crew 595; 8t, Idaho Vet’s Center 595; 10, Baker Truck 581; 11, Hometown Auto 530; 12, Blasting B’s 529; 13, DFL 391.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments