Grangeville Gun Club
Spring Shoot Week 3 (May 25)
Teams: 1, Fred’s Body Shop 674; 2, J&E Excavation 631; 3, Quality Heating 624; 4, Brute Steel 622; 5, Gunpowder & Lace 617; 6, Thee Old Farts 610; 7, Coach’s Family Sports Bar 595; 8t, Motley Crew 595; 8t, Idaho Vet’s Center 595; 10, Baker Truck 581; 11, Hometown Auto 530; 12, Blasting B’s 529; 13, DFL 391.
