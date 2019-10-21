Idaho Department of Fish and Game is investigating the taking of a 6x6 trophy bull elk from private property Oct. 11 in the Lightning Creek Road area near Harpster.
According to an Oct. 21 IDFG news release, a witness saw two young adults shoot and kill a “mature, trophy-class bull elk” on private property. “The man and woman did not have permission to hunt that private property,” IDFG’s release notes. “The elk was drug down the hill and removed from the property after dark.”
Idaho Fish and Game Officers are looking for the male – 19-21 years old, medium build, brown hair, and about 5-11 -- and the female – 19-21 years old, petite build, blond hair, and 5-2. The two suspects left the area driving an older gray compact pickup with a partial Idaho license plate of I-7.
Officers have collected additional evidence, but are looking for further information about this case. Those with information are asked to contact the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline at 1-800-532-5999 or IDFG senior conservation officer Jim Roll at (208) 983-8843.
