Personnel from Fish and Game's Clearwater hatchery is planning to release 400 catchable-sized rainbow trout at Karolyn's Pond near Elk City before Aug. 7, and another 400 at the same site during the week of Aug. 17-21.
The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.
Use the Idaho Fish Planner on the Fish and Game website to review stocking history by water body and to check when the next stocking will occur: https://idfg.idaho.gov/ifwis/fishingplanner. Or, contact the Clearwater Hatchery at 208-476-3331.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.