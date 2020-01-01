Last month, the National Wild Turkey Federation local Camas Prairie Turkey Trackers chapter and partner organizations gave away holiday turkeys, as they do every year. Pictured picking up turkeys on Dec. 18 are: back row, Earl (Camas Priairie Turkey Trackers), Dick (Grangeville Senior Center), Diana (Camas Prairie Turkey Trackers), Randi (Camas Prairie Turkey Trackers), Alex (Camas Prairie Turkey Trackers), Dave (Camas Body Shop), Pres (Clearwater Baptist Church), Mardee (Kooskia Food Bank), Jim (Cash & Carry); front row, Ed (Camas Prairie Turkey Trackers), Tammy (Camas Prairie Turkey Trackers), Dody (Kooskia Food Bank), Lucky (Idaho County Veterans Center); not pictured, Michelle (Salmon River Seniors Community Food Bank), Mark (Real Life Church), Andrea (Head Start), Jackie (Gospel Tabernacle Church, Umpqua Bank), Cindy (Grangeville FFA), Emily (Grangeville EMTs), Nazarene Church and St. Mary's Catholic Church.
The turkeys were delivered through the following organizations: Kooskia Food Bank, Salmon River Seniors Community Food Pantry, Real Life Church, Head Start, White Bird Food Bank, Grangeville Senior Center, Gospel Tabernacle, Clearwater Baptist Church, FFA, Idaho County Veterans Center, Nazarene Church, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Umpqua Bank and Grangeville EMTs.
