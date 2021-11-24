Idaho had an outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) during summer, mostly in white-tailed deer in the Clearwater and Panhandle areas. The EHD outbreak killed deer throughout the summer and fall. Idaho Fish and Game also received positive tests for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) from two mule deer bucks taken by hunters in Unit 14 north of Riggins during October. These were the first CWD-positive animals ever detected in Idaho. These are two separate and unrelated diseases.
There is no established public health risk associated with handling or eating animals infected with EHD.
CWD presents a risk. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, to date, there have been no reported cases of CWD infecting people. However, hunters are encouraged to have their animals tested for CWD, and not consume any animal that tests positive for CWD.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.