On or about March 31, two white-tailed deer were left to waste near American Bar, just east of Cottonwood, close to the banks of main Salmon River. The area is a popular recreation site. Local residents are extremely concerned by this senseless act; especially at a time when does are carrying fawns.
Citizens Against Poaching is offering a generous award for information leading to the arrest of the individuals responsible for this crime against Idaho wildlife and its citizens. Reporting parties can remain anonymous. If you have any information, please call the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline 1 (800) 632-5999 or your local conservation officer, Idaho Department of Fish and Game regional office or your local sheriff’s department. You will be confidentially put in contact with an investigating officer.
