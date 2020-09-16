Idaho is a big state with a diverse mix of habitats, elevations and climates, and the state contains a variety of upland game birds. Upland bird populations can vary tremendously on an annual basis, and their health and numbers typically depend on favorable weather conditions, which are often very localized.
That means upland game birds are tough to forecast on a statewide basis. However, Idaho experienced cooler than normal temperatures in June statewide, along with higher than average rainfall. What does that mean for upland hunters? It’s a bit of a glass half empty/full situation.
There’s ample opportunity for upland hunters to pursue a large variety of birds across a variety of landscapes in Idaho, and upland birds in some areas will have fared better than others depending on localized conditions. Fish and Game also recently expanded its pheasant stocking program, providing even more opportunity for upland bird hunters throughout the state. More about the expanded pheasant stocking program, including some changes hunters should be aware of for the upcoming season, is online at idfg.idaho.gov.
To provide an idea of what’s available this hunting season, Fish and Game’s wildlife biologists in each region have compiled an update of what they’re seeing and hearing on the ground with bird populations, so hunters can get a look at their favorite areas and quarry.
Clearwater Region
The 2019-20 winter was relatively mild with above average temperatures and average to slightly above average precipitation levels cross the Clearwater region. Due to the warmer than normal temperatures, some of this precipitation came as rain, especially in some portions of the region. The impacts of these conditions on upland game bird survival are largely unknown, although no abnormally high mortality rates were detected, nor would they be expected given these types of conditions.
During the spring 2020 nesting and early brood rearing period, weather conditions were cool and abnormally wet through spring and into the early summer. Cool and wet weather can provide for excellent summer brood rearing habitat, but can also result in chick mortality, depending on the timing and intensity of precipitation events. Overall, population trends were positive, although there were a couple of exceptions, depending on the species.
