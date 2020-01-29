KAMIAH – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service has extended the comment period on the draft revised land management plan to April 20.
The Forest Service has been working on its long-term management plan for forest plan revision for several years. In December of 2019, it issued a draft of that long-term management plan along with an Environmental Impact Statement that discloses the impacts of four action alternatives on the environmental, economic and social environment.
"We are looking for input on the options and we want to hear from you—the people who are most directly impacted by the way the national forest is managed," said Forest Supervisor Cheryl Probert, Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. "Public involvement has been a critical component of our process since we began in 2012.
In a prepared statement, Probert said “Your voice will make a difference in which option I choose for the future management of the forest. In keeping with our emphasis on public involvement, I recently extended the comment period on the draft Forest Plan and environmental analysis to April 20, allowing for a full four months of public comment at this stage."
Probert added that the Forest Service has been holding a series of public open houses to help explain the layout of the documents, how to comment, and planning team members have been available to answer questions.
“The turnout has been great at meetings held in Kamiah, Grangeville, Orofino, Elk City and Lowell,” Probert said. “Hearing firsthand how peoples’ lives are integrated into the forests has been important for the planning team and myself to hear.”
The draft plan and draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) are available for public review. All project documents, to include instructions on how to comment, are located on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests website; http://bit.ly/NezClearFPR . Additional public meetings are scheduled; information is online at www.fs.usda.gov/detail/nezperceclearwater/news-events/?cid=FSEPRD687178 .
For information: Forest Planner Zach Peterson, zachary.peterson@usda.gov or 208-935-4239.
