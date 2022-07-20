Are you interested in hiking and backpacking in Idaho’s wilderness, while helping improve the area at the same time?
Idaho Trails Association (ITA) is seeking hikers and backpackers who are interested in helping on two multiple-day trail maintenance projects in the Gospel Hump Wilderness this summer. Volunteers will learn how to use traditional trail maintenance tools like crosscut saws and Pulaski axes to clear backcountry trails.
“No previous trail work experience is necessary to participate, and ITA will provide the needed tools and training on the trail,” explained organizer Kelly (Gates) Hewes, a graduate of Grangeville High School now employed by ITA.
Both trips are overnight backpacking projects, and some hiking experience is required. Many ITA volunteers describe their experience as empowering and a great way to spend time enjoying Idaho’s backcountry.
∙Ten Mile Creek-Aug. 14-20: Volunteers will spend a week backpacking and working from Ten Mile Meadows logging, brushing, and improving tread. The trail follows the creek the whole way, looking up at the Buffalo Hump Peak. www.idahotrailsassociation.org/event/ten-mile-creek/.
∙Halfway House- Lake Creek-Aug. 29-Sept. 2: Volunteers will spend four nights backpacking and exploring the area. The goal is to clear far enough to explore the Fish Lake Research National Area, which has incredible and diverse vegetation and wildlife. www.idahotrailsassociation.org/event/halfway-house-lake-creek/
ITA has more than 60 one-day, weekend, and weeklong projects planned across Idaho this year. To see the full schedule, visit www.idahotrailsassociation.org/projects
Hewes explained Idaho has more than 10,000 miles of nonmotorized hiking trails on public lands throughout the state.
“These trails are an irreplaceable resource that contributes to the outdoor recreation opportunities and great quality of life in Idaho,” Hewes explained. “Unfortunately, funding for the care and upkeep of Idaho’s hiking trails is far short of what is needed to keep them open and usable.”
Idaho Trails Association (ITA) was formed in 2010 to help deal with this challenge. ITA is a nonprofit that works with volunteers, organizations, and government partners to preserve Idaho’s incredible trail system through education, maintenance projects, and public lands advocacy. All of ITA’s projects are completed with the help of volunteers who are passionate about preserving Idaho’s trails for ongoing recreation and future generations.
For questions, contact Hewes at 208-440-4140 or kelly@idahotrailsassociation.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.