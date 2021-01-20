With 22 inches of snow and a temperature of about 40 degrees at 1:30 p.m. last Thursday, Jan. 14, at the Fish Creek nordic ski area, there was hope that new snow might fall on a good base.
“We tried to groom all nordic loops but the base was icy, so it did not help the base much,” Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests developed recreation manager Sam Manifold said. “We were not able to set tracks. We also groomed the snowshoe loop best we could, and we cut out five trees that had fallen from this last windstorm...Hopefully, this next week we will get some new snow and be able to enjoy the good base we have now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.