Hunters and anyone else heading into the backcountry are advised to check with Forest Service ranger district offices or county sheriffs’ offices in their hunt area before heading out. Fire updates can be found online at: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/?state=16. Additional fire information is available on Fish and Game’s Fire Information webpage, and the Fish and Game Hunt Planner Map Center at: https://idfg.idaho.gov/ifwis/huntplanner/mapcenter/. To display fire information on the hunt planner map, click “Turn Layers On/Off,” select “Wildfires & Closure Related Layers,” and check the boxes next to “Active Fire Report” and “Fire Emergency Closure Areas.”
Most Popular
Articles
- Lure of million dollars, Mercedes, earns scammer a scolding instead
- Parents weigh in on school year start
- Holding cell phone while driving now illegal; citations start Jan. 1
- Idaho County Free Press COVID-19 information portal / situation report
- Million-bushel ground pile meets current harvest demand, need for storage
- 'Idaho Women for Biden' cite hopes for civility, highlight bipartisan membership
- Phillip A. Ruzicka, 61, Elk City
- Jury to decide on Vallow's role in cover-up of children's deaths
- ‘Fire season isn’t over just yet’ – warmer weather forecasted this week
- It's Your Business: Canine vaccine clinic set for Sept. 11
Images
Videos
Featured Advertisers
Latest News
- Idaho County Free Press COVID-19 information portal / situation report
- Parents weigh in on school year start
- It's Your Business: Salsa contest set for Elk City
- HB1 a ‘voter’s insurance policy’ says Rep. Giddings
- Soto looks to be ‘pragmatic, constructive, bipartisan leader’ in Congress
- Fall sports schedules, results (updated Sept. 16)
- Local schools receive USDA grants for fresh fruit, vegetables
- Kooskia Saddliers
News and information from our community partners
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 20
-
Sep 20
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 27
-
Sep 27
-
Sep 30
-
Sep 30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.