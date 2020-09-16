Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) logo

Hunters and anyone else heading into the backcountry are advised to check with Forest Service ranger district offices or county sheriffs’ offices in their hunt area before heading out. Fire updates can be found online at: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/?state=16. Additional fire information is available on Fish and Game’s Fire Information webpage, and the Fish and Game Hunt Planner Map Center at: https://idfg.idaho.gov/ifwis/huntplanner/mapcenter/. To display fire information on the hunt planner map, click “Turn Layers On/Off,” select “Wildfires & Closure Related Layers,” and check the boxes next to “Active Fire Report” and “Fire Emergency Closure Areas.”

