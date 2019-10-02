The White Bird streamgage, where Salmon River streamflow data has been recorded for 107 years, is not providing real-time water temperature data this October due to a reduction in funding, U.S. Geological Survey noted Monday morning, Sept. 30, on Twitter. The station’s webpage holds water temperature data that date back to the late 1990s.
White Bird’s up-to-the-moment streamflow will continue to be accessible online at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/id/nwis/uv?site_no=13317000.
Two other USGS Idaho streamgages are being reduced: the Weiser River gage near Weiser and the Clearwater River gage at Spalding.
