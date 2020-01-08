Gun clubs across the Free Press coverage area and the region as a whole are set to renew their annual 10-week shoot starting this Sunday, Jan. 12.
In recent years, Cottonwood, Grangeville, Kamiah and White Bird clubs have all participated out of North Central Idaho, and the Lewiston Tribune has reported scores from clubs as far north as St. Maries and as far south as Boise.
Cottonwood won the shoot last year, placing ahead of Wallace-Kellogg and Orofino-Pierce.
