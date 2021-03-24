In July of 2020, The Clearwater Progress was purchased by Sarah Klement of White Bird. The newspaper had previously been owned by John Bennett. Klement, a 2008 graduate of Grangeville High School, had purchased The Idaho County Free Press in Grangeville the year prior, bringing its ownership local after being owned since 1981 by Eagle Newspapers, Inc., out of Salem, Ore. Klement and her husband, Dean, have three daughters. Klement’s mission, and that of the newspapers’ staff, continues to be to provide quality local journalism for Idaho and Lewis counties, and a voice for the people of the region.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.