WHITE BIRD — Winners in this year’s White Bird Days parade, Saturday, June 19, included the following: Judges Choice, sponsored by the Silver Dollar Bar: Abbott Family; Best theme, sponsored by Royal Gem Rebekahs Lodge 13: Idaho County Fiddlers; Best kids, sponsored by Red’s Cafe: Pleasant View Baptist Church; Best organization, sponsored by Trail ACE Construction: Best royalty, sponsored by White Bird Antiques: Weippe Royalty, Kendall Hodges; Best business, sponsored by Hammer Down River Excursions: Killgore Adventures.
Parade judges were Smiley Lindsey, Mariah Harvey, Beverly McCool, Aiyna Lear and Rick Alley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.