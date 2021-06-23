WHITE BIRD — Winners in this year’s White Bird Days parade, Saturday, June 19, included the following: Judges Choice, sponsored by the Silver Dollar Bar: Abbott Family; Best theme, sponsored by Royal Gem Rebekahs Lodge 13: Idaho County Fiddlers; Best kids, sponsored by Red’s Cafe: Pleasant View Baptist Church; Best organization, sponsored by Trail ACE Construction: Best royalty, sponsored by White Bird Antiques: Weippe Royalty, Kendall Hodges; Best business, sponsored by Hammer Down River Excursions: Killgore Adventures.

Parade judges were Smiley Lindsey, Mariah Harvey, Beverly McCool, Aiyna Lear and Rick Alley.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments