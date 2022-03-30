Maggie Foster-Saudi Arabia; Liam Castricum-Sweden; Bjorn and Aela McGuigan-Estonia; Kevin Hauger- Ukraine; Alieyah Paradis-Mexico; Emily Parrish-Finland; McKenna Pineda-Jamaica; Kaden Tarlton-Panama; Rusty Owen-Norway; Payton Trivett-Czechoslovakia; William Wilder-Spain; Kylah Roberts- Iceland; Kylee Sendra-Scotland; Adilyn Roberts-Fiji; Anthony Summers-Germany; Bryden Pineda-France; Emma Wilson-England; Callen Parrish-Greenland; Maya Parrish-Australia; Preston Tarlton-Italy; Connor Parrish-Denmark; Trevor Paluh-Poland; Cache Turner-Peru; Jace Adkison-Japan; Briisin Parker-Palestine; Adyison Paradis-Ireland; William Foster-China.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments