Maggie Foster-Saudi Arabia; Liam Castricum-Sweden; Bjorn and Aela McGuigan-Estonia; Kevin Hauger- Ukraine; Alieyah Paradis-Mexico; Emily Parrish-Finland; McKenna Pineda-Jamaica; Kaden Tarlton-Panama; Rusty Owen-Norway; Payton Trivett-Czechoslovakia; William Wilder-Spain; Kylah Roberts- Iceland; Kylee Sendra-Scotland; Adilyn Roberts-Fiji; Anthony Summers-Germany; Bryden Pineda-France; Emma Wilson-England; Callen Parrish-Greenland; Maya Parrish-Australia; Preston Tarlton-Italy; Connor Parrish-Denmark; Trevor Paluh-Poland; Cache Turner-Peru; Jace Adkison-Japan; Briisin Parker-Palestine; Adyison Paradis-Ireland; William Foster-China.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.