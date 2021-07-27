• Prairie Posse 4-H Club (Cottonwood area): Noelle Chmelik, Evelyn Gehring, Alaina Lustig, Mattie Lustig, Kane McIntire and Olivia Uhlenkott. Leaders: LeAnne Boldenow, Bobbi Chambers, Summer Duman and Donna Kopczykski.

•Rough Riders 4-H Club (Grangeville area): Kaleia Adkison, Alanna Brandt, Allie Brown, Kendall Fogleman, Gage Kaschmitter, Haylee Kaschmitter, A.J. Rose. Jade Rose, Mashyia Rose, Savanna Rose and Payton Trivett. Leader: Annie Bostrom.

•Salmon River Canyon 4-H Club (Riggins area): Raydin Hayes, Elizabeth Markley and Adelyn Morgan. Leader: Linda Schweich.

