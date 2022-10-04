STITES — The congregation of Trinity Reformed Baptist Church (TRBC), in Stites, would like to announce and celebrate the retirement of their pastor, Dr. Curtis Heffelfinger.
A celebration farewell will be held at The Trenary Barn Friday, Oct. 7, at 5:30 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring a potluck dish and a story about Pastor Heffelfinger to share. RSVP to Amy Hicks at 208-935-5960.
A graduate of Reformed Theological Seminary, Orlando, he has pastored in six different churches during 30 years of ministry. His congregation said his faithful service is commemorated by those who have benefited from his ceaseless prayers, gentle counsel, and sound preaching of God’s Word.
Heffelfinger and his wife, Jan, came to the Clearwater Valley in 2018 to in semi-retirement for his next pastoral assignment. Need arose locally, as TRBC lacked a pastor. He responded to the call at that time to a part-time pastoral role at TRBC in which he and Jan served until Aug. 28. The Heffelfingers plan to move back to Florida in 2023 to be closer to their extended families, children, and grandchildren.
