∙1/3 cup peanut butter (xylitol free)
∙1/2 cup nonfat plain yogurt
∙1/2 cup applesauce
∙1/2 cup canned pumpkin puree
∙1 teaspoon honey
∙1 teaspoon coconut oil
∙2-1/4 cups whole wheat flour, oat flour or brown rice flour (more as needed)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Using an electric mixer, in a large bowl combine the peanut butter, yogurt, applesauce, pumpkin, coconut oil and honey. Mix well. Stir flour into the wet ingredients. A stiff dough is needed, so sprinkle more flour in as necessary. Flour a work surface and roll out the dough to ¼ inch thickness. Cut into dog-bone shapes. Bake for 15 minutes on one side; turn over and bake an additional 15 minutes. Cool and serve!
Note: I purchased the ingredients, mostly Food Club brands, from Cash and Carry Market. I did make my own applesauce, as I had a few apples leftover after fall harvest. Note this dough is very easy to work with, not too sticky at all. And these treats were tested on several office dogs who all said, “Yum!”
