GRANGEVILLE — PEO Grangeville Chapter BV will have a booth of handcrafted items available at the Sts. Peter and Paul Craft fair Saturday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Items will include baked goods, decorations and more, all made by members. Funds raised will go toward local scholarships.
Karen Wisdom serves as president, while the vice-president is Marilyn Wimer. Susan Brown is treasurer, Bambi Baker is secretary, Janie Fluharty is corresponding secretary and Cynthia Onthank is guard.
Anyone who would like to donate but cannot attend the fair is asked to email Wisdom at karenwisdom1233@gmail.com.
