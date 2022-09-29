Ingredients:
Potato Salad
∙1/2 cup split green peas
∙1-1/2 cup water or vegetable broth
∙2 lb quartered mixed or baby fingerling potatoes
∙1 tbsp avocado oil
∙Sea salt, to taste
∙Black pepper, to taste
∙1 bunch radishes
∙1 handful mixed spring greens
Pesto
∙2 cups packed fresh basil, stems removed
∙3 tbsp pine nuts
∙2 cloves garlic, peeled
∙3 tbsp lemon juice
∙4 tbsp nutritional yeast
∙1/4 tsp sea salt, plus more to taste
∙4 tbsp olive oil
∙3-6 tbsp water, to thin, if necessary
Instructions
1. Prepare split peas. Add rinsed peas to water or broth. Bring to a boil, cover, and reduce heat to a simmer. Cook for 30-40 minutes, or until split peas have softened. Drain from water and let cool slightly.
2. Preheat over to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and line a baking tray with parchment paper. Add potatoes and drizzle with avocado oil. Sprinkle with sea salt and pepper. Roast potatoes 20-25 minutes, or until golden and fork tender. Remove from oven and let cool to room temperature.
3. Prepare pesto: add all pesto ingredients (except for water) to a food processor. Pulse until mixture is incorporated and broken down. If the mixture is too thick, add in a teaspoon or two of water.
4. Prepare pesto potato salad in a large bowl, combining cooked split peas, potatoes, radishes, spring greens and pesto. Mix to combine.
5. Serve potato salad at room temperature, or cover and refrigerate. If refrigerating, don’t add the spring greens until just before serving.
