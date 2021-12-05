If you’re anything like 85 million Americans, your household has at least one pet. That’s 67 percent of households. And, according to www.worldpopulationreview.com, Idaho has the highest percentage of dog ownership at 58.3 percent of households having a dog. Idaho comes in third for overall pet ownership, just behind Wyoming and West Virginia. With statistics like these, this translates to a lot of pets who are part of the family. How do you include your pets in your family Christmas activities?
Here are a few ways to include the most popular pets, dogs and cats:
∙
Take your dog (or cat if they’re good travelers and enjoy adventures!) with you when you venture out to cut down a Christmas tree or go on a drive to see the Christmas lights. (Remember to keep your animals secure with a leash and proper identification in case they get spooked).
∙
Take your pet to see Santa. We’ve seen horses, cats, dogs, bunnies and more make the annual trip to see Santa locally, and the pictures are priceless!
∙
Buy or make your pet a cozy Christmas sweater or shirt and get them in the family photo for the Christmas cards!
∙
Get a stocking for your pet and fill it with toys, treats, catnip and other items. They will be as excited as you to open their gifts from Santa.
