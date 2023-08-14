COTTONWOOD — What’s wild and shy, crazy and coy, sugar and spice and wearing pigtails? A large group of girls at the Idaho County Fair.
Make way for the annual pigtail contest, set for Wednesday, Aug. 16, 1:30 p.m., at the Schmidt Building.
Volunteer organizer Melinda Sonnen will measure each tail, no matter how long, short, crazy or in-between.
“It’s fun, I’ve been doing this so many years now, I’m seeing generations of participants,” Sonnen said.
Categories include shortest pigtail, longest pigtail and widest pigtail. In the age categories of 1-3, 4-5, and 6-8 years old (not that infants cannot also join in the fun). Anyone older (and that includes adults, too) can participate in the “most unusual adult pigtail” category. In addition, a specific contest for those 18 or older is in the “Remember When” category. This is for the longest pigtail, and note that extra points will be given for any adult who can prove they participated in the pigtail contest in years past.
Participants will all receive popsicles and prizes following the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.