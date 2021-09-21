Bill’s life went from monotonous to stimulating in just a week. In that short time, two deadly arson fires put Bill’s skill as a firefighter to work assisting in the investigation. His involvement in these fires wakes up some purposely buried memories of a broken marriage 30 years ago, a heartbreak that still affects him years later. While helping with the investigation of these fires, the team Bill is on gets sideswiped by an unmannered FBI agent, who seizes all of the team’s efforts at solving the crimes.
A series of wildland arson fires hits the area, while a beautiful young woman named Diana starts visiting the town’s favorite bar and starts an affair with a young FBI agent. Wanting a spectacular fire to watch from the camera on board a hexcopter drone, the arsonist picks a perfect setting to start a wildfire, but the fire turns deadly and kills three firefighters. Bill not only becomes a hero twice over, but he learns what happened to his wife and discovers who the arsonist really is.
The book is available from Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com and www.authorhouse.com.
