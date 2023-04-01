When Congress first passed the original Clean Water Act in 1972, its intended purpose was for the federal government to work hand in hand with each state to develop better, more effective clean water provisions. Unfortunately, the federal government has frequently used the Clean Water Act and other once well-intentioned laws to greatly undermine state management of natural resources and restrict private water rights.
Unelected federal bureaucrats have overstepped too many times into what should be an obvious delineation between federal and state authority in the name of water management. Perhaps the most egregious form of this has been the blatant weaponization of the Clean Water Act through the Waters of the United States (WOTUS) Rule. After a brief respite during the Trump administration, commonsense has disappeared like an ephemeral stream as the Biden administration quickly went back to Obama-era policy that aims to regulate backyard puddles and irrigation ditches as if they were major waterways.
This is why I introduced a resolution with Senator Crapo (R-Idaho) and every other Senate Republican to overturn the Biden WOTUS rule. Idaho has managed water longer than we have been a state, and I will keep fighting for our right to do so.
Through the Water Rights Protection Act, which I introduced with Senators Crapo and John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), the Department of the Interior and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) would be prohibited from mandating the transfer of water rights as a condition of any permit, lease, or other use agreement. This bill would prevent the federal government from unlawfully seizing water and further recognize Idaho’s right to manage Idaho’s water.
As a rancher, I know there is more work to be done than just protecting who gets to use Idaho’s water. We also must ensure there is enough water to use. The entire western United States has been suffering for years from what would once be considered an extraordinary drought. Unfortunately, these conditions may be the new normal. Drought creates exceptional hardship for agriculture, significantly impacting energy generation, recreation, transporting goods to market and the water we drink. It is essential we remove red tape, upgrade our water storage capabilities, and streamline approval processes for new and necessary projects in order to combat the effects of drought. Thanks to our local water managers, Idaho already has many successful programs in place that have increased our resilience to drought.
It has been proven time and again the federal government cannot put our water to beneficial use, but the states can. Idaho has a long history of efficient and effective water management that the rest of America could learn a lot from, especially bureaucrats in Washington D.C. As your senator, I am committed to amplifying these local voices through my work in Congress.
