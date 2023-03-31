According to a recent article in yahoo!life, “eating lentils could add 10 years to your life, scientists say.”
The article highlights: “If at the age of 20, we chose a diet full of nuts, pulses and grains, then we could expect to live 10 years longer than if we stuck to a typical Western diet, which contains hardly any legumes, too little fruit and vegetables, and too much dairy and sugar.”
Lentils have been shown to boost energy levels, promote intestinal regularity, support weight loss, regulate blood sugar levels, promote healthy pregnancy and prevent cancer.
For farmers, adding lentils to their crop rotations not only fulfills a growing demand, but improves soil health, reduces greenhouse gas emissions, and stores more carbon in the soil than most other plants — up to 30% more.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.