PORTLAND, Ore. — As a global leader in the origination, processing, logistics, and distribution of high-quality pulses and edible beans for U.S. domestic and worldwide export markets, Columbia Grain International (CGI) representatives said they understand the role legumes and pulses play in sustainable food systems and feeding the world. CGI is the largest lentil handler in the US and is an expert on the importance of lentils in a farmer’s crop portfolio, for the sustainability of the planet and to increase lifespan.
Columbia Grain works with lentil producers across Idaho in areas including Craigmont, Nezperce and Grangeville, among other areas across the region and state.
Why legume?
“Lentils, among other legumes, play a significant role in nutrition and in soil health improvement,” explained CGI vice president of pulses Tony Roelofs. “Lentils enrich the soil nutrient status by adding nitrogen, carbon and organic matter, making them ideal for crop rotations.”
He explained U.S. lentils are gaining market share around the world due to the high quality of U.S. producers’ crops.
“CGI has invested heavily in its pulse processing plants, driven by consumer demand, and our advanced facilities allow us to service worldwide markets,” he stated. “We are dedicated to connecting farmers to end users all over the world. Columbia Grain began with just one pulse processing plant in Pullman, Wash., and now manages more than 10 processing plants in the U.S. to service more farmers.”
Roelofs explained lentils are plant-based powerhouses and “great for our people and the planet.”
“They are delicious, versatile, easy to cook with, nutrient-dense, and affordable. They can also help mitigate climate change and engage in sustainable food production. Lentils are a wonderful addition to farmers’ crop portfolios,” Roelofs said. “On a planet where dry areas are getting drier, it helps that lentils are relatively drought resistant and can even increase the water-holding capacity of soil. Planting lentils can also reduce disease and aid in weed control when intercropped with non-pulse crops. They regenerate soil, adding nitrogen, organic material, and water retention capacity — all of which result in a healthier planet.”
He said legumes are an affordable plant-based alternative to red meats and other protein sources to help people meet their daily protein requirements, as lentils are more nutrient-dense than beef, providing vitamins, minerals, protein and fiber while containing less fat and fewer calories.
He added, “There are countless, delicious, and easy-to-prepare lentil recipes. From Crispy Lentil Meatballs to Lentil Shepherd’s Pie, USA Pulses has various lentil recipes to inspire creativity in the kitchen.”
Roelofs said lentils are regularly used in area crop rotations.
“They are also utilized locally, but most widely exported throughout the world,” he said. “Our local lentil variety, the pardina, is largely exported to European countries, specifically Spain.”
