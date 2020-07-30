Overall, the Census Bureau will deliver 2020 Census invitations and paper questionnaires at the front doors of roughly 5.1 million stateside households and 51,000 in Idaho. This operation is to ensure a complete and accurate count of all communities, which helps guide hundreds of billions of dollars in public and private sector spending per year.
According to the census bureau, temporary field staff have been trained to observe all social distancing protocols and will wear official government-provided personal protective equipment for their safety and the safety of the public.
The bureau strongly encourages households to respond promptly to the 2020 Census using the ID number included in the questionnaire packet. People can respond online (https://2020census.gov/ ), by phone (844-330-2020) or by using the paper form in the packet.
