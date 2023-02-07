“These awarded projects are another important step in furthering the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board’s mission of ensuring that Idahoans have access to affordable and reliable broadband infra-structure,” Idaho Broadband Advisory Board Chair, Representative John Vander Woude said. “The impact these projects will have on rural communities, citizens and the state cannot be understated.”

“The award of funds for these two projects by the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board positions the state well for broadband deployment and connectivity in some of our most rural locations,” Idaho Broadband Program Manager Ramón Hobdey-Sánchez said. “This north-south backbone is a game-changer for the state’s broadband infrastructure.”

