ELK CITY — Sue Philips writes: “The second annual ‘Reading Under the Stars’ took place on Thursday, Feb. 23, except this year we came in our pajamas! REACH Club and Friends of the Elk City Library hosted a pizza dinner followed by students pairing off with adults to read or be read to. This was a literacy project event to help fulfill requirements for the 21st Century Schools grant REACH Club receives. It was also ‘pajama’ day at the Elk City School on Thursday, so there were lots of PJ’s around! Thank you to all the adult reading partners who helped out; the kids sure love reading with you.”
