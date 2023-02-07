WHITE BIRD — Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, Feb. 14. Velma Trivett, at Red’s Kitchen, is featuring two special Valentine specials. First is a very large Valentine’s cookie. Call Red’s to place your order! The second is a special Valentine’s dinner of prime rib, baked potato, soup or salad, and dessert. The cost will be $30 for one person and $50 for two people, call 208-839-9977 for reservations. Also, Red’s is delivering freshly baked maple bars, fritters and other baked goods to Grangeville every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Place your order by Wednesday, 8 p.m. Your order can be picked up at the P1FCU parking lot.

