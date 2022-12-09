Chris and Debbi Blair have memories from Grangeville that range from their time here for 1992-1998. During that time, they served as pastors at the Grangeville Christian Church.
Now living in Redmond Ore., Chris currently pastors Culver Christian Church in Central Oregon and Debbi is a wellness educator and retired massage therapist and childbirth educator.
Chris and Debbi experienced Grangeville with their sons, Tyler, now 34, and Jordan, 31.
“We have so many great memories of living in Idaho County,” the couple said.
Among those?
“We loved how close the mountains were and watching for all the snow to be gone before I planted the the garden,” Debbi said.
“The smell of wood smoke and the leaves changing on our walks in the fall and the snowy walks in winter,” Chris added.
They recall cherished memories of picking huckleberries and camping at Fish Creek Meadows, walking to Blue Fox Theater to see a movie, the parade, egg toss and races during Border Days and “grocery shopping taking a while because I always ran into someone I knew and had to chat,” Debbi laughed.
They also have plenty of Christmastime memories.
One of their favorite area traditions is the cross lit up on the mountainside at Christmas.
“We loved the old fire truck with Santa that played music and drove all over town -- usually right at the boys’ bedtime,” the Blairs smiled.
They also enjoyed going to Fantasy Tree Farm in Peck to pick out the perfect tree and driving around town after the church’s Christmas Eve service to look at the lights.
“We miss all those things, but what we miss most are the people we love there. And I miss that time in our lives when our boys were little. It was a great place to raise a family,” they agreed.
Although they have been back to visit several times throughout the years, they both agree it’s “not nearly often enough,” and hope to visit again in early 2023.
In their spare time, the couple enjoys mission work in Tanzania, good food, books, wellness, fun with family and friends, travel and working in their yard. Oh, and they also enjoy their grand dogs: Cooper and Midnight.
