Riley and Tara Tracy recall many things about growing up in Idaho County. Though they are miles away from the area now, the place they call home is still very much in their hearts.
Tara Sommer Tracy was born and raised in Grangeville while Riley Tracy moved to Grangeville in second grade. They both graduated from Grangeville High School: Riley in 1999 and Tara in 2000.
Riley works in the golf industry as a vice president of player services at the American Junior Golf Association. He was hired by the AJGA upon graduation from the University of Idaho in December of 2005 and has been working for them ever since.
“We both miss the beautiful scenery of Idaho,” Tara said. “We live in Georgia now, where the mountains here just do not compare to the mountains and landscape in Idaho County. The proximity to rivers and hiking, and so many outdoor adventures is irreplaceable.”
“I miss living in a log cabin overlooking the Camas Prairie, watching the storms roll in across the prairie,” she added. “We miss the small-town feel of Grangeville, the ease of walking down Main Street and seeing people you know. Our children have never grown up like we did, where they could hop on a bike and ride across town to visit a friend or hang out at the park swimming or playing volleyball in the summer.”
Tara has been a homemaker and homeschool mom to the couple’s six children. Their children include Owen, 18, who is in his first year of college at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va.; Miles, 15, a sophomore; Emitt, 14, a freshman; Ayla, 12, in seventh grade; Nora, 9, in fourth grade; and Isaac, 7 in second grade. Family pet is Bandon, a Labradoodle.
Riley said some of his best memories of growing up in Idaho County were golfing at the Grangeville country club with his dad, all the Border Days festivities, including working at the Lions Club stand, skiing at Snowhaven, especially when he could ski home when they lived close to the ski hill.
“I also loved helping build the Little League fields at the Lions Park and playing Little League throughout my childhood,” he recalled. As a college student, Riley worked for Idaho Afloat rafting company and spent his summers on the Snake and Salmon rivers.
Tara said some of her favorite Idaho County memories include in the summer surrounding Border Days and all the rodeos, parades, and Art in the Park.
“The rodeos were my favorite, especially watching the royalty and the competitions for queen as a young girl,” she said. “Another great memory from growing up in the summer right before school started was the Idaho County Fair! I would often enter competitions for produce, artwork, and baking. Haystacks — they were delicious — were my absolute favorite at the fair and I would look forward to them all summer.”
She said growing up in the foothills surrounding Grangeville in a log cabin built by her dad, many of her memories were “overlooking the beautiful Camas Prairie on our 20 acres of land.”
“We would hunt for mushrooms, huckleberries, and spend so much tim1e outdoors exploring as kids. In the summers, our family would enjoy long weekends camping down on the Lochsa at Apgar. My dad worked for the Forest Service and was stationed at Coral Hill Lookout for a summer. We loved it and would go up and camp and stay with him, exploring the beautiful Nez Perce National Forest,” she added.
Christmastime was Tara’s favorite time of the year, she said, and her dad would hitch a little sleigh to his snowmobile and she and her siblings — an older sister, Shaunna, as well as a younger sister, Jenna, and younger brother, Stefan, — would head up the mountain to find the perfect Christmas tree.
“It was a magical childhood. We were always outside sledding and playing in the snow in the winter. At Christmas, there was always the Christmas craft fair at the junior high. Mom would take us and that was a highlight for my sisters and I as we would always find the perfect little Christmas gifts for people there. The cross-country skiing trails at Fish Creek were something our whole family enjoyed, and we would go ski up to the cabin and have a snack up there before heading back down the hill.”
The Tracys said they are able to come home to visit every two-to-three years for Christmas, or sometimes Border Days.
“Our kids love it every time we can come stay, and Grandma and Grandpa’s house is just a couple blocks off Main Street. They love Grangeville and so do we,” the couple said. Riley’s parents, Dennis and Sheila Tracy, still live in Grangeville, while Tara’s parents, Carl and Sharon Sommer, are now living in Montana.
When they aren’t working, the family said they enjoy serving.
“At this season of life, raising six kids doesn’t leave much time for hobbies, but when we get a chance, we love to serve others as a family, whether it’s a young mom’s Bible study in our home with childcare provided by our growing kids, or serving in various capacities at our local church and in our community,” they said. “Our family loves exploring new places and favorites in the North Georgia Mountains.”
Riley still loves golfing when he gets the chance and they also enjoy watching their kids participate in various sports and extracurricular activities.
“We are definitely in the season of life where we are busy with all the things, and that is probably one of the reasons why we love coming home to Grangeville for vacations, so we can slow down and enjoy family time,” Tara smiled.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.