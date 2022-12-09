Kara and Caleb Barnes photo

Kara and Caleb Barnes with their dogs, Binx and Cosmo.

 Contributed photo

DENVER, Colo. — Kara Stefani Barnes has fond memories of the town she lived in during middle and high school.

“My favorite memories in Grangeville include high school choir performances at Border Days, singing the national anthem at the rodeo, or caroling at the Christmas celebration in Pioneer Park with lights in every tree,” the 2011 graduate of Grangeville High School said.

She also noted her favorite activities of meeting friends after school at Crema Cafe, Lions Park, or at one of their houses for movie night.

“I miss watching fireworks from the football field at the high school while bits of ash fall around me,” she said.

She said she also misses the wide open space across the colorful prairie, the way the town takes on energy and life leading up to Border Days, and “Seeing familiar faces everywhere I go.”

The daughter of Charlie and Kathy Stefani, she married Caleb Barnes, whom she met in Grangeville. She now works as a small business operations consultant and she and Caleb share their home with their dogs, Binx and Cosmo.

“I try to come back to Idaho County at least every other Border Days, but would like to make returning for it a yearly tradition,” she said.

The Barnes’ enjoy mountain biking, rock climbing, swing dancing and snowboarding.

