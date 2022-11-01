The Idaho Secretary of State’s office has launched a new web portal, providing Idahoans with a means to report election based misinformation. The site (https://sos.idaho.gov/elections-division/election-misinformation-reporting/) encourages Idaho voters to be aware of election misinformation, and to report anything on social media that appears inaccurate or misleading. Examples would include dates of the election, mail ballot rules, ballot information, polling place hours, election night reporting, voting technology, and poll watchers.
