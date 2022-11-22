According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, efforts to rescue Jonathan Conti are estimated at $981.38, as of press time. This includes the cost of two deputies, fuel for one vehicle and one snowmobile, and for a chain saw to cut down 33 trees to reach Conti’s location.

As of press time, it was unknown whether ICSO will pursue reimbursement in this matter.

