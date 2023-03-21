Grangeville High School Advanced Integrated Science students in Shaun Bass’s class won the top overall award at the North Idaho Science and Engineering Fair. More than 50 other projects were presented at the event. This is the fifth year in a row Grangeville has taken home the top honors.
The team won 10 specialty awards and $2,700 dollars in awards and scholarships.
∙Holly Brannan won gold in her category and the best in fair award. She earned a trip to Dallas for the International Science and Engineering Fair, all expenses paid, on May 14.
∙Adri Anderson won gold and best in category, a $1,000 scholarship to Idaho State University, as well as earning $150 in other awards. She also earned a trip to Dallas as an observer.
∙Sydney Roach earned a $1,000 scholarship to Boise State University.
∙Tabitha Stoner earned silver in her category and a $500 award.
∙Tyler Zechmann won silver in his category.
∙Toby Stoner won a gold and best in category.
∙Teacher Shaun Bass will travel, all expenses paid, to the fair in Dallas with students Brannan and Anderson.
