RIGGINS — SRHS basketball season is in full swing. Home games are being held in New Meadows, due to our damaged gym floor at SRHS, and we do thank New Meadows School for sharing their gym with us. Home games as scheduled now (subject to change): Jan. 21 with Cascade, girls at 6 p.m., boys at 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 27 with Council, girls at 3 p.m., boys at 4:30 p.m.; Jan. 28 with Garden Valley, girls at 6 p.m., boys at 7:30 p.m. Travel to New Meadows any game you can to support our athletes and encourage them at their games. Away games scheduled: Jan. 12 at Council, girls at 6 p.m., boys at 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 14 at Garden Valley, girls at 6 p.m., boys at 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 19 at Tri-Valley, girls at 6 p.m., boys at 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 3 at Horseshoe Bend, boys at 6 p.m. Girls District Tournament Feb 2/2-2/11; Boys District Tournament 2/13-2/25; Girls State 2/16-2/18; Boys State 3/2-3/4.
