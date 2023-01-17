RIGGINS — Salmon River Junior High basketball season is now happening. Home games will be played at New Meadows due to our damaged gym floor at SRHS. Thanks, New Meadows School, for sharing their gym. Home games: Jan. 26, Tri-Valley at 4:30 p.m.; Jan. 27, Meadows Valley, at 4:30 p.m.; Feb. 22, Cascade at 4:30 p.m.; Feb. 22, Council at 6:30 p.m. Away games: Feb. 8, Cascade, at 6 p.m.; Jan 12 at Council, girls at 6 p.m., boys at 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 14, at Garden Valley, girls at 6 p.m., boys at 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 19, at Tri-Valley, girls 6 p.m., boys at 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 3, Horseshoe Bend, boys at 6 p.m.; March 1, Tri-Valley, at 4:30 p.m.; March 8, Meadows Valley, at 4:30 p.m. Girls District Tournament Feb. 2/2-2/11; Boys District Tournament 2/13-2/25; Girls State 2/16-2/18; Boys State 3/2-3/4. Time to get out and help support and cheer for our SRHS Kids. Schedule is subject to change.
