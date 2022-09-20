Salmon River Lady Savages/New Meadows Mountaineers volleyball girls have formed one team for this 2022 fall season. All home games will be played in New Meadows, except for one more in Riggins on Oct. 1, with Timberline. Home games in New Meadows are Harper, Ore. on Sept. 24; Horseshoe Bend on Sept. 28; Council on Sept. 30; Cascade on Oct. 4; Garden Valley on Oct 12.; and Tri-Valley on Oct. 22.
SRHS football home games are on Oct. 7 and Oct. 14. Away games are Tri-Valley on Sept. 23; Horseshoe Bend on Sept. 30; Garden Valley on Oct. 21; and First Round 16 on Oct. 28.
Salmon River Jr. High football team has one more home game on Sept. 29. Away game is Tri-Valley (Cambridge) on Sept. 22; all games begin at 4:30 p.m. These dates and places could change.
Salmon River Jr. High volleyball team has one more home game on Sept. 29. Away game is Wilder Tourney on Sept. 22.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.