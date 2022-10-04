RIGGINS — SRHS football home games are on Oct. 7 and 14. The away game is at Garden Valley on Oct. 21. SRHS Homecoming 2022 will be on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. Students will have to dress up on Oct. 10-13; Monday – American Pride Day, Tuesday – Tropical Tuesday, Wednesday – Class Colors Day, Thursday – Savage Pride Day, and Friday is the Homecoming game.
Salmon River Lady Savages/New Meadows Mountaineers volleyball team with all home games in New Meadows are Tri-Valley on Oct. 7, Garden Valley on Oct. 12 and Timberline – Oct. 13 Away games are Oct. 8 at Timberline/St. John Bosco’s at Weippe.
