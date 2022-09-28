SRHS Football home games are on Oct. 7 and 14. Away games are Horseshoe Bend on Sept. 30 and Garden Valley on Oct. 21.

Salmon River Lady Savages/New Meadows Mountaineers volleyball team will play all home games in New Meadows, except for one, hopefully in Riggins, on Oct. 1 with Timberline. Home games in New Meadows are Horseshoe Bend on Sept. 28, Council on Sept. 30, Cascade on Oct. 4, Tri-Valley on Oct 22, and Garden Valley on Oct. 12.

SRHS Football home games are on Oct. 7 and 14. The away games are Horseshoe Bend on Sept. 30, Garden Valley on Oct. 21 and First Round 16 on Oct. 28.

Salmon River Jr. High football team has one home game on Sept. 29 at 4:30 p.m.

Salmon River Jr. High volleyball team has one last home game on Sept. 29 at 4:30 p.m.

