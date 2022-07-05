Dylan and Jordan Rinker are the proud parents of a baby boy, Isaiah Glen Rinker, born Saturday, July 2, 2022, weighing six pounds and 14 ounces. He was welcomed by his three sisters, who will be wonderful little mothers to him. Grandparents are Eric and Wendy Hook of Riggins, Leslie and Kevin Vopat of Grangeville and Robert Ader of Riggins.

