2020 Royal Gem Rebekah Lodge No. 13 scholarship available
WHITE BIRD -- For the 11th year the Royal Gem Rebekah Lodge No. 13 of White Bird is offering scholarships to its area seniors.
The Rebekah organization takes pride in helping the community in many ways, one being education. This is open for high school and home school seniors who have future plans in attending a technical school, the military or college in the fall. The main stipulation is that recipients live in the 83554 zip code area. Application are available through Saturday, March 28. For applications or information, contact Beth Plagmann at 208-839-2433.
Rebekah Sisters are so proud of their area seniors.
A special scholarship fund is set up for donations or memorials and can be sent to the Rebekah Lodge No. 13, PO Box 200, White Bird ID 83554, to go toward any future scholarships, which is greatly appreciated. Also, our Easter bake sale located at the IOOF hall the morning of April 11, same day as the White Bird Easter Egg hunt, is our annual fund-raiser with proceeds going to support this scholarship fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.