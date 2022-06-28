RIGGINS — The Riggins Ambulance and Salmon River Ambulance District recently received a donation.

“We offer a big thank you to the Salmon River American Legion Post 130 for the generous donation to our ambulance service,” Riggins EMS director Cody Killmar said.

The Salmon River American Legion normally sponsors students to attend American Legion Boys State; however they have not had any junior-aged students attend Boys State the last two years. Therefore, they donated to the Riggins ambulance fund.

“Again, thank you for supporting us. We couldn’t think of a better place to serve,” Killmar added.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments