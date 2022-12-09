GRANGEVILLE — Ty Reuter may sport a clean-shaven face and a close buzzcut in the summer, but his looks come fall are a bit different.
“When I grew in the white beard, I thought, ‘why not?’” Reuter laughed.
He purchased an inexpensive Santa suit and started making the rounds to daycares and some personal celebrations. It wasn’t long before Santa Claus of the Camas Prairie was born and Reuter needed to make a bigger investment.
“I purchased a good quality Santa suit,” he smiled, his deep voice laughing.
It was that smile, the real beard and his suit that helped him make his way to several photo shoots and events during the past six years.
Reuter, a maintenance supervisor for Mountain View School District 244, said he loves the kids and their excitement for the magic of the season.
“Of course, I have those who scramble to get off my lap and away from me,” he laughed, but those make some of the greatest memories for parents and kids later on.”
Most kids run to him, and many have big questions for the guy in the red suit.
“’Can I have a reindeer? Can I have a puppy?’” Reuter chuckled. “I always refer to the parents. Santa might help them, but the final decision is theirs, I try to remind the kids.”
Because Reuter is or has been active in the community through 4-H and scouts, as well as being in the schools a lot, he has the opportunity to know a lot of the area children. He was born and raised in Idaho County, so he is also seeing generations of children from friends he grew up with to the classmates of his own children.
“I knew one little girl and happened to see on her parents’ Facebook that it was her birthday,” he said. “She was surprised when I knew her name, but she was blown away when I said, “happy birthday!’ Those types of fun surprises are so great.”
And though some adults may wonder, “How would children he knows not recognize him,” that’s just part of the magic of the suit.
“There are some who might be skeptical, but one little boy asked me if I was the real Santa. I asked him if he was real, if he knew he was who he was. He said, ‘Yes, of course!’ I said, ‘Well, I am who I am. I’m me.’ He seemed satisfied,” Reuter said.
His own grandchildren may have discovered the secret, but he has asked them not to spoil it for others. And, there’s always that possibility he is helping out or filling in for the North Pole Santa, so it’s better to be safe than sorry.
Reuter had grown weary of the commercialization of Christmas when he first donned the Santa suit. The gift the suit has given to him may just be bringing the sense of the miracle of the season back to him.
“It’s about joy and wonder and fun when I’m at events, when I’m in the suit,” he said. He’s not giving out lavish gifts or making extraordinary promises. He might have a candy cane to give away, but it’s mostly a smile, an acknowledgment. It’s an “I see you. You are special.”
Although Reuter’s wife, Shannon, isn’t playing Mrs. Claus, she is supportive of her husband.
“She just didn’t know she’d get Mr. Claus so many months out of the year with this beard – she likes it best when it’s time to shave it,” Reuter grinned.
“And she does say sometimes I need a Grinch suit, but I think I’ll stick to Santa,” he laughed.
With five grown children and eight grandchildren, Reuter will have many opportunities to play Santa throughout the years. And, who knows, he said.
“Maybe this will be a good retirement gig in another eight or so years. But I have to keep the beard. The real beard is everything,” his eyes twinkled.
To book Santa Claus of the Camas Prairie, go to that Facebook page and message Reuter.
